ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – When Jimmy Ford was diagnosed with COVID-19 he knew he wouldn’t be able to make it to his son’s wedding in person and would have to attend virtually while he recovered at the hospital.
His doctors and nurses at Progress West Hospital in St. Charles County knew if Ford wasn’t there in person, he could still look like he was. Dr. Jimmy Moss bought Ford a dress shirt and new tie for the virtual ceremony. Hospital staff then helped Ford get ready and log on to watch his son get married.
BJC told News 4 the proud dad is on his way to recovery and should be released from the hospital soon!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.