Iconic South City Bug Store is closing its doors after 30 years

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's become a St. Louis staple near the corner of Vandeventer Ave. and Shaw Blvd.
Bug Store and Gringo Jones Imports have occupied the corner with treasures for decades. At the end of this month, Bug Store is closing shop.
"We're wrapping it up, it's a wrap," General Manager Joseph Roach said. "It's bittersweet, we have been here for 30 years, we've met a lot of great people, we have a lot of great customers. But you know, everything has to come to an end and we are ready to move on to something else. The owner is ready to retire and I'm ready to do something other than retail."
For the last few weeks open, the store is having a going out of business sale. Long time customers lined the store getting last minute gardening supplies and Christmas ornaments Saturday.
"I got some fabulous 12 days of Christmas ornaments and I'm a cardinals fan so I got a Cardinal flag," customer Kirk Price said.
"When I lived in the neighborhood, I probably would come here a couple times a month," said another customer Jane Abling.
"A lot of the customers have become our friends," Roach said.
Gringo Jones Imports is next door to Bug Store. The owner, Leon Jones tells News4 he has looked into moving the store but nothing is set in stone.
Bug Store has three store fronts for sale, none of which have been sold yet.
"It could be so many things. [It could be] any kind of restaurant, cafe, art gallery."
Roach said they are excited for the next chapter for them and for the famous street corner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.