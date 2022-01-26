You are the owner of this article.
Iconic local sportscaster Tim Van Galder dies of cancer

Former KMOX-TV sportscaster Tim Van Galder died from cancer. He was 77.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Former Channel 4 sportscaster Tim Van Galder died from cancer.

Tim Van Galder

Van Galder, 77, was a household favorite who was credited for being the first TV sports director who traded in the typical suit and tie attire for a relaxed look of golf shirts and sweaters during his newscast. 

"Tim Van Galder also routinely did not sit behind a desk to deliver news but rather sat on top a news desk in the background addressing co-anchors and viewers in what may be the most casual manner," Integrity Sports wrote in a press release.  

He was known as 'TVG' by viewers and pro athletes. Van Galder was also a quarterback for the former St. Louis Football Cardinals.

