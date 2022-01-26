Iconic local sportscaster Tim Van Galder dies of cancer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Former Channel 4 sportscaster Tim Van Galder died from cancer.
Van Galder, 77, was a household favorite who was credited for being the first TV sports director who traded in the typical suit and tie attire for a relaxed look of golf shirts and sweaters during his newscast.
"Tim Van Galder also routinely did not sit behind a desk to deliver news but rather sat on top a news desk in the background addressing co-anchors and viewers in what may be the most casual manner," Integrity Sports wrote in a press release.
He was known as 'TVG' by viewers and pro athletes. Van Galder was also a quarterback for the former St. Louis Football Cardinals.
