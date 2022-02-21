'We have a lead that we have characterized as Number 1,' St. Charles detective on status of I-70 case

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- For some people, deciding on their life's pursuit never ends. That would not be the case for Raymond Floyd.

His father Jack spent his life in law enforcement and served as the police chief in Bowling Green for 30 years. His mother Joanne was a police dispatcher for 25 years. His wife Kim is pushing 25 years in law enforcement.

Floyd was smitten, hook, line, and sinker.

It began as a patrol officer in Louisiana, Missouri. From there it was to the Troy Police Department for nearly 30 years. He moved to the St. Charles Police Department last year, and just months into his new gig, his thoughts kept coming back to Nancy Kitzmiller, and the I-70 serial killer. Floyd decided to knock on the door of Police Chief Ray Juengst.

"I knew when I got here that this case had not been looked at for a while," said Floyd. "The last time was in 2004 when we sent in our last lab submissions."

Tips in the hunt for the I-70 serial killer come pouring in as KMOV hits the road to dig deeper To all the men and women corralled into a conference room for two days in St. Charles, this was the chance to take one last stab at a case that is nearly 30 years old. They recognize it likely may be their last, best chance.

And now, less than one year into his service at St. Charles, Raymond Floyd is leading a three state, five city task force chasing down a serial killer form 30 years ago.

"Just because we didn't have a task force didn't mean we weren't following up on leads. But I guess you could say I wanted a challenge."

Floyd picked up the phone and started dialing. Indianapolis. Wichita. Terre Haute. Raytown.

"I got buy in from all the agencies involved."

Thus, the I-70 task force was born, meeting over two days in St. Charles in November.

"It was our concern if we didn't act now, it could fall to the wayside. It was now or never is how we looked at it."

When everyone arrived, Floyd led the charge. A new portal was built for all the departments to work together on. Information would now be shared instantly with everyone involved. A tip called into Wichita would be seen in Terre Haute. Items from each site would be sent to DNA labs for new testing. The heat was being turned up on a case that had long gone cold.

"Look at all these cold cases that are twenty, thirty, forty years old being solved by DNA, " Floyd said. "We are optimistic that we can pull a DNA profile from one of the crime scenes."

Like the other investigators, Floyd has found chasing the I-70 killer a habit he has no desire to break.

"I am doing something on this case every single day I am at work."

KMOV has been providing continuing coverage of the task force and their pursuit of the killer. And the tips are pouring in.

"We have received 50-60 new leads since meeting in November," Floyd said. "There is no crime that is perfect. Killers make mistakes. This case will never die in St. Charles."

One of those leads has detectives sitting on the edge of their seats.

"We have a lead that we have characterized as a number 1."

Number 1, as in the highest priority lead possible. Now, Floyd and the task force wait for the DNA match. And if it comes, they are more than ready to roll.

"If we get a hit on DNA, we are not going to throw a high five or a party. That is when the work starts."

Like everyone else who has studied this case, Floyd has the same question that may never be answered.

"I can't begin to understand why the killings started, and why they stopped."

Of course, they may not have stopped. The I-70 killer may become the I-35 killer a year later.

"Texas is a mixed review depending on what investigator you talk to," Floyd said. "We have been in contact with authorities in Texas. They are working on their end to see if they can tie things together."

In the meantime, Floyd and the task force aren't waiting.

"Not a day goes by that I am not working on this case in some form."

If the I-70 killer is out there laughing at what he has gotten away with so far, Floyd has a word of advice.

"I would be feeling a little uncomfortable if I was him."