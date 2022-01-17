Man who was nearby when I-70 serial killer struck in Raytown tells his story for the first time

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- We were just preparing to leave Raytown, en route to Wichita, as we continued our chase of the I-70 serial killer, when a car pulled up.

"I heard about your television crew," a woman said as she stepped from her car. "I brought you some doughnuts."

It was a very nice gesture, but certainly surprising since we were 250 miles from home.

"How did you know we were here?" I asked.

"It's on Facebook," she answered. "I work at one of the shops here and we saw you. I just wanted to thank you for coming out and keeping this story alive."

We thanked her, added the doughnuts to our vehicle, and prepared again to leave, when another car slowly came up beside us.

A man rolled down his window. "Hello," he said, in a somewhat nervous voice. "You're the television crew chasing the serial killer?"

"We are," I said, hoping perhaps he was bringing us lunch.

But the man was quiet, and clearly appeared a bit uncomfortable.

"I'm Bob," I said, extending my hand as he stepped out of his car.

"I'm sorry," he said. "I really don't want to give my name."

So, he wasn't bringing us lunch.

"I got a phone call from somebody who saw on social media that you guys were here. I thought about it and decided to come down."

I really wasn't sure what the man wanted, so I waited. And then........

"I was here that day."

We just looked at each other.

"Did you talk to the police?" I asked.

"No."

"Will you talk to us?"

"No. I'm sorry, I just wanted to come by and thank you for doing this."

I gave the man the police phone number and prepared to say goodbye. I could tell he was conscientious, and wavering. I didn't doubt his intentions.

"If I talked to you, you wouldn't tell them my name, would you? Even after all these years, I am afraid to have my name released."

I told him I needed to know who he was professionally, but no, we would not release his name. From this point forward, his name would "George."

"So, we can talk?" I asked. "On camera?"

George paused. Wavering again. "OK. But just for a second."

__________________________

The day the serial killer struck in Raytown George said he was dining at Ginger's Restaurant, which is still standing, a few stores down from The Store of Many Colors, where Sarah Blessing was murdered.

"I was eating here in the strip center with another friend of mine. It was evening. It was kind of busy here that night. I remember a guy walking in, just kind of scanning the restaurant. A waitress walked by and said, 'just sit anywhere.' He didn't even acknowledge her. He just looked and then he left. And I just remember thinking, 'that's odd in a family restaurant.' There were tables, and then he just left. I always thought that was odd, like he was just scanning the joint to see whatever. He was maybe six feet. Might have worn glasses. I think he had dark hair. That's my memory from 30 years ago. It was chilling. I remember an odd feeling about the guy anyway. I always in my mind wondered if that was him. You think, was that the guy? It's kind of chilling to think you might have been that close to the guy."

There was a long pause.

"Really, that's all I can say. I'm sorry."

He was visibly shaking. We shook hands and I wished him well and reminded him to call police.

It was time to head west to Wichita. But we waited a few more minutes just in case another car pulled up.