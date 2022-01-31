'As good a lead as we have had in 30 years'; Investigator haunted by I-70 serial killings remains hopeful

(KMOV.com) -- The routine is the same on every April 8. Mike Crooke picks up the phone and calls Susan Fuldauer. They talk. They cry.

"I don't think there's been too many days gone by that I haven't given thought to this," Crooke said. "It's something that I'm still hopeful that we will resolve some day."

It was the first stop for the I-70 serial killer. The Payless Shoe store on Pendleton Pike in Indianapolis. Robin Fuldauer would be his victim, shot in the head by a madman whose only motive appears to be killing. The first officer on the scene was Crooke. He knows it would have been a much different story today.

"When I look back on it, we didn't have the advances in science that we have now. We didn't have cable television and network coverage. They would have been out on this story. I've often wondered if we would have good media coverage on this from the very beginning if we would have been able to come up with some leads."

Leads were few and far between because nothing made sense. Middle of the day, busy location, and yet no witnesses. The first location of what would be five. The first victim of what would be six. Crooke can still remember what went through his mind nearly 30 years ago when he realized all the crime scenes looked eerily the same.

"In my mind, I can't disregard any options. He had to have a purpose to go to these places. Maybe it was as simple of having relatives. I can't see him driving to these specific places just for the purpose of what he did. Hitchhiking was the original thought. I can't disregard that. Then we looked at him having a vehicle, perhaps parked along the highway. But I don't believe that he could have parked a distance away."

Then there was the fact that five of the six bodies wound up in similar locations.

"I think he was able to persuade them that they were going to be fine if they just cooperated," Crooke said. "I think he put confidence in them that nothing was going to happen, because there never a sign of a struggle."

When the dust finally cleared after Sarah Blessing's murder in Raytown, and investigators realized they had a serial killer on their hands, Crooke became the de facto go to authority on the case. He visited all the crime scenes. When similar murders popped up a year later in Texas, Crooke went there.

"You're not planning on something like a serial killer. It shocks you. It's like 'oh my gosh now what am I going to do?' Then you realize, I am not alone in this. I have four other partners now. We had quite a number of people involved. You become a part of this. But I remember none of the investigators had dealt with anything like this."

Crooke first wondered why, traveling from Indiana to Missouri to Kansas, the killer never stopped on his journey through Illinois.

"When he traveled across I-70 toward St. Louis, why didn't he stop? Did he commit another crime along I-70? There really wasn't much there in 1992 once you pulled out of Terre Haute. It wasn't built up like it is today."

After all this time, a man of incredible patience is also tortured by frustration.

"I just can't imagine that we haven't stumbled onto somebody, someone that may be a suspect and we don't realize it. Or why hasn't somebody come forward on this thing? Somebody has to know something."

Crooke remembers dealing with the FBI to help develop a profile of the killer.

"They were intrigued what happened in between the killings. Was he changing his M.O. if he got bored with the same thing? Serial killers often get excited when their act is completed. It would not be uncommon for him to go to a hotel and crash for a day or two. He has fulfilled his fantasy."

But hotel records turned up empty.

Now, in Terre Haute, there is a new lead on the case. A 2001 homicide of convenience store clerk Billy Brossman, just down the street from the serial killing homicide of Michael Mccown.

"The Brossman case," said Crooke, "is certainly a promising lead."

How good of a lead?

"As good a lead as we have had in 30 years."

Now, years after his retirement, Crooke is still the one officer's reach out to for guidance.

"Most of the new folks are absolutely fascinated with the twists and turns and the amount of work that went into this. Why not? This is one of those cases a lot of people would like to have."

It will always be Crooke's case.

"They've given me the opportunity to stay involved in anything I-70 related. They've told me to remain the lead as long as I want to. And I do."

Crooke himself is still looking for answers.

"I'm still hopeful. I think something will happen. If he is still around, we will eventually figure it out. If he is dead, maybe somebody will come forward."

On April 8, 2022, the phone will ring at Susan Fuldauer's home. She will be expecting the call.

"Through bad came good," Crooke said. "The Fuldauer family has been wonderful to me. It's been an emotional roller coaster. I tell Susan 'hey I'm not calling you because I have good news. I'm calling to tell you that I am still plugging away. I am still trying.'"