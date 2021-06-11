STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY (KFVS/CBS NEWSPATH) – Randy Vessell bought a doorbell with a camera on it to keep his family safe, but he never expected it would capture a bear!
"I didn't really know what it was, pretty good size, the back of it, and we feed kitties out there, so I thought well I better get out and shoo this dog or whatever off,” the Ste. Genevieve County man said.
As soon as Vessell looked out the window he saw the black bear. The bear stayed on the front porch for about 15 minutes and even helped itself to a treat from the bird feeder.
"The wife made a concoction of two pieces of bread and peanut butter, and it was just taking its good ole' time, eating a little snack,” he recalled.
"He kinda, finally, kinda took a step down this way and was kinda looking over there, so I opened the door, up, and this was kind of crazy, when I opened it up, he just turned around, just looked right at me, I yelled, 'Get out of here,' and he took off fast,” said Vessell.
Cape County Conservation Agent Ben Stratton said as the bear population grows in southeast Missouri it is more common to spot one.
"When the bears come out of hibernation and the younger males are kind of looking for their own place to exist, getting pushed out by their mothers or something like that, and they're just kind of doing their own thing, looking for other bears, looking for their own habitat, and that's usually what we see,” explained Stratton.
