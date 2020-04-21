CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A few dozen protesters demonstrated in Clayton near the seat of St. Louis County government Tuesday, saying now is the time to re-open the economy.
Some people gathered tightly together, a few were wearing masks, and some stayed in their cars as part of a drive-thru protest.
People who News 4 spoke with say they are ready to see the stay-at-order come to an end. Originally, St. Louis County's stay-at home order was set to expire Wednesday, but it has been extended indefinitely.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has said officials will revisit the order in mid-May. Some of the protesters say that's unacceptable.
"Well I would rather die than to be a slave, and telling me that I cannot go to a store and purchase what I think is necessary for my life is not living in a free country," said protester Janet Ayers.
Another protester said "the rest of us have a right to go out and earn a living."
There were also two counter protesters with signs reading "No economy is worth more than a life."
