ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Charles man is accused of making a terrorist threat against a Creve Coeur business.
Court records state Louis Frye called INSynergy Counseling and Mental Health on Olde Cabin Road and told an employee to “Get everybody out of the office because I am on my way and I won’t be the only one to die today” on Tuesday.
After hanging up the phone, INSynergy Counseling and Mental Health, along with the other medical offices in the building went on lockdown. The lockdown reportedly lasted from around 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Frye, 50, of St. Charles, was later charged with second-degree terrorist threat in relation to the incident. According to authorities, Frye was a patient of the medical office at the time of the incident.
