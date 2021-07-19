ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis area family is pleading for answers after their loved one was killed while crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair by a hit-and-run driver.

Investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department said the man was hit and killed Friday around 9:30 p.m. on Halls Ferry Road, near Altonwood Drive.

Man in wheelchair dies after being hit by car while crossing North County road Detectives in North County are investigating after a car struck a person in a wheelchair late Friday night

Robert Stewart told News 4 the victim, Melvin Stewart, was his dad. Stewart said he rushed to the hospital Friday night after learning his 69-year-old father was in critical condition.

He died Friday night.

“I wish I could say I love him and there’s a lot of things I wish I could say,” Stewart said.

Robert Stewart said his dad lived at St. Andrews Retirement Home nearby and was heading to the McDonald’s about a quarter of a mile away when he was hit and killed. The suspect drove off, leaving the father and grandfather of eight to die in the middle of the busy road.

“That is so wrong for somebody to just hit somebody and keep on going I thought we had better people out here than that,” Stewart said.

News 4 uncovered that the crash is the latest of several deadly crashes in the area in the last year. Last August, a man and a four-year-old were driving up the road when they were hit and killed by a speeding driver, according to police.

In June, a two-year-old boy was killed and his mother was severely hurt by a speeding hit and run driver on Jennings Station Road, less than two miles from where Stewart was hit and killed.

“People are doing 100 miles per hour – just flying out there, zooming even in front of the apartment building,” Stewart said. “There’s people doing donuts.”

Investigators are still working to learn what led up to this most recent crash, but Stewart is advocating for more patrols and speed bumps in the area to deter reckless driving. His hope is that he can prevent another family from experiencing his same pain.

“You took a life from lots of people and you can’t ever get that back,” Stewart said.

News 4 asked police if they’d be implanting any new practices to deter reckless driving. We are still awaiting a response.

If you have any information regarding the incident contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.