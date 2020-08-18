CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Former Councilwoman Hazel Erby has been fired by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.
Erby, a longtime member of the St. Louis County Council, was named director of diversity, equity and inclusion by Page shortly after he was named interim county executive last year.
On Tuesday, Erby tweeted that she had been relieved of her duties.
Well.......I was just relieved of my duties as Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. @DrSamPage said “I do not need you on my staff anymore”!!— Hazel M Erby (@No1councilwoman) August 18, 2020
She followed up that message with another tweet saying, "I will not be silent! Blacks are not valued in this administration, particularly Black women!"
News 4 reached out to County Executive Sam Page's office and confirmed that Kenneth Murdoch was named acting director. Murdoch currently serves as the vice-president of the NAACP St. Louis County Chapter.
