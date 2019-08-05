FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Friday, August 9, will mark five years since Michael Brown Jr. was fatally shot by Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson.
His father told News 4 he plans to ask St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell to reopen the investigation into his son's death.
"August 9th, 9 a.m. I will be in front of the Justice Center in Clayton demanding that," Michael Brown Sr. said. "If the evidence holds up and nothing has been tampered with, we have a case."
News 4 reached out to Bell's office about the expected request but we haven't heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.