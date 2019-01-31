ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities continue to search for two suspects who allegedly carjacked a woman at gunpoint during the mid-afternoon of Jan 16.
Around 4:30 p.m., two teens, between the ages of 17 and 19, walked up to an 80-year-old woman and threaten to shoot her if she didn't hand over keys to her 2004 Cadillac CTS that was parked near the 5000 block of N. Kingshighway.
"The person ran up really quickly and yelled 'Gimmie those keys!" the victim, who did not want to be identified, said.
She said she did not see the thief at first but said his demand made her look.
"I turned around and asked, 'Who are you?' He turned around and said 'I will shoot you?" she said.
After taking her keys, the men jumped into the Cadillac and sped off.
The woman was not injured, police say. But she says she was traumatized by the incident.
Police say one of the suspects is described as a black man with light complexion, about 5'8" to 5'9" in height with brown eyes and a mustache. He has a medium build and wore a neon orange jacket.
The other man involved in the carjacking was also a black man with light complexion and a medium build. He is believed to be about 5'8" to 5'9" in height.
The woman eventually got her car back.
