ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Friday, officer testimony continued as Sergeant Joseph Marcantano took the stand to recall the night of the arrest, and specifically the actions of Christopher Myers. Below are updates from the courthouse, with the most recent events first.
Rosenblum's cross-examination of Marcantano centered almost entirely on Marcantano's cooperation with FBI investigators. For nearly 20 minutes, he walked through a proffer letter from the government, which outlined the details of Marcantano's cooperation with investigators and the fact what he told them could not be used against him in any potential trial.
Marcantano did not meet with the FBI until two years and two months after Hall's arrest. Initially, when the FBI contacted him, he referred them to his attorney. Rosenblum pointed out that when Marcantano did eventually meet with investigators, it was 12 days after Randy Hays pleaded guilty to his role in the assault, and implied Marcantano's cooperation was to avoid potential prosecution.
"Did you suspect you were a target [of the investigation]?" Rosenblum asked.
"I suspected that it was possible," Marcantano replied.
He suggested that Marcantano went into that meeting with the goal of avoiding prosecution, but Marcantano repeatedly said he was not worried about legal action because he did not believe he had done anything wrong.
In later examination, Rosenblum again worked to establish the chaos of the night Hall was arrested, and pointed out the fact that several officers were on teams they weren't normally on, and reporting to commanding officers they normally didn't report to.
Marcantano agreed, and specifically said the formation the officers were in as they ran to the intersection where Hall was arrested was "not ideal."
9:00 a.m. "I was shocked by his admission"
Sergeant Joseph Marcantano was the first witness called Friday, and detailed his role in the moments after Hall's arrest, and a moment in which he believes Christopher Myers admitted he damaged Hall's phone. Marcantano was part of an arrest team with the Civil Disobedience Team (CDT) on the night of the incident, along with Myers.
Crowd control and arrests during such incidents works like this: CDT officers (more commonly known as riot officers) form a line with sticks and shields, with an arrest team of eight officers behind them. When the ranking officer at the scene decides a person needs to be arrested, two officers in the CDT line part, and the eight members of the arrest team move forward. Four of them go past the individual to create space, two officers, who are not carrying sticks or shields, referred to as "open hands," are charged with taking the person into custody, and the remaining two use shields to keep the space between the arrest and the line of CDT officers clear so the subject can be taken back behind the line.
Both Marcantano and Myers were "open hands" officers on the arrest team, and were at the intersection at the moment Hall and another man, Landry Ford, were taken into custody. Marcantano was the officer who arrested Ford. According to Marcantano, Ford had one of his arms underneath him, and pulled back against the officer's efforts to pull it behind him.
"He pulled back against me. I delivered between one and three knee strikes to the hip and rib cage area," he said.
Marcantano said at that point, Ford let himself be cuffed. The officer said he never saw Hall's arrest because he was cuffing Ford at the time. Once Hall and Ford were seated on the curb, Marcantano said he removed Hall's camera from his neck.
This is important, because through every recounting of the event prior to Thursday, Hall has said the officer who removed his camera and broke it was the same one kneeing him in the back, and the same one who picked it up. In previous statements, he was certain of that. Given his contention that Myers was the officer kneeing him in the back, that would mean Myers was the one who took his camera off and dropped it on the ground. Thursday, he explained for the first time that he assumed they were the same person, because of how quickly the two events happened in succession.
Myers reportedly did pick up the camera and remove the battery, but the defense has argued he was not kneeing Hall in the back, and did not break the camera.
Friday Marcantano confirmed he was the one who removed the camera, and also the one who dropped it on the ground, though he said it was an accident.
"I was panicked, I was mortified," he said, implying he felt bad about the damage. "I didn't look at it, like if I didn't look at it I didn't drop it."
He said shortly after, then-Sergeant Randy Jemerson arrived on scene and recognized Hall (Jemerson was later promoted to Lieutenant). Marcantano said he did not know Hall was an officer, and when asked by Jemerson what happened, Marcantano said "resisting and failure to disperse." Ford had pulled back against Marcantano has he was trying to cuff him, and though he didn't see Hall's arrest, Marcantano believed because Hall had injuries, he must have been resisting as well.
The next day when officers were assembled, Jemerson called for anyone who was present at the arrest at 14th and Olive to talk to him outside. Marcantano said Jemerson wanted to know about what happened with "the tall guy," before telling them Hall was an undercover officer.
"He's hurt, and I want to know what happened," Marcantano recalled him saying.
Another officer went to get Dustin Boone and Randy Hays, who were the ones who reportedly took Hall into custody. When the pair was asked what happened, Marcantano said he couldn't remember who responded, but remembered someone saying, "He didn't want to give up his hands, we had to give him the stick."
Later on, Marcantano said he and Myers were refueling at the same gas depot. At that point, members of the department were aware an officer had been assaulted during an arrest, and Myers reportedly asked Marcantano if he had heard anything. Marcantano said he told him no, and then Myers mentioned the cell phone.
"It's bulls---," Myers said, according to Marcantano. "The cell phone was on me, I'll own what I did, but I am not the one who f----- him up."
When asked by the prosecutor how he reacted, Marcantano said "I was shocked by his admission."
