ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A north St. Louis County family is mourning the loss of their 15-year-old son who was gunned down in his bedroom Friday morning.

Antione Brown was in his Galsgow Village home when someone fired a shot that killed him. Police said the suspect shot into the house early Friday before sunrise.

The boy's mother said the suspect shot into her bedroom and her son's bedroom. Brown was hit in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

"It woke me up. We were all sleep. The whole house was asleep," Brown's mother Ebony Davis said. "I'm not doing so good."

Brown lived with his mother, sister and his mother's boyfriend.

"When I cut on the light, my son was shot in the top of his head," Davis said. "I was scared. I was shaking. I was nervous."

Davis' boyfriend, who wants to stay anonymous, said he was getting ready for work when the shooting happened.

"If I had not been bending down, to get my tablet, I probably would have gotten hit myself," he said.

Brown's mother said she is sick of all the gun violence around St. Louis, heartbroken it reached her own doorstep.

Brown is the 18th child to fall victim to gun violence in the St. Louis area since May.

"It just needs to stop," Davis said. "It's getting ridiculous and out of hand. It really needs to stop."