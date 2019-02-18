SOUTH COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- After a string of stolen trailers have been reported in the area, a South County man is now taking action.
Dalibor Brkovic said he was in disbelief when he discovered his trailer had been stolen earlier this month. For almost two years, he had always parked it next to his business.
"I've had no problems since I've been here, and I'm going on my third year now. I was just in shock, that's why I didn't know the trailer was gone," Brkovic told News 4.
St. Louis County Police confirmed the trailer theft.
Officer Benjamin Granda said the department is investigating at least two trailer thefts in that area that happened in the past few months. He said it's too soon to say if there's a trend.
Brkovic said the cost of everything stolen is about $7,000.
"The trailer was all locked up, the hitch was locked up, all the doors so whoever did it knew what they were doing," he explained.
St. Louis County Police Sgt. Shawn McGuire said Brkovic did not do anything wrong. McGuire said it's important to lock up your belongings and report any suspicious activity.
Brkovic has surveillance cameras in front of his business. He also asked nearby businesses for their surveillance footage but didn't have any luck catching the thieves on camera.
In response, he said he's planning to install about seven or eight more cameras.
"I think I went above and beyond trying to protect my belongings, "Brkovic said. "This is where I start taking action and be more cautious."
Brkovic is offering a $500 reward to anyone with information about the thefts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.