ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) – Police are looking for man accused of kidnapping his son and daughter in St. Charles on Friday.
Authorities say Fernando Marez-Carreas, 24, took his daughter Alexia, 1, and son Fernando, 3, from the 2000 block of Santa Monica Street around 10:30 a.m.
"Their dad came by wanted to take the kids, I wouldn't let him, so he assaulted me and took the kids by force," said Lizbeth Diaz, the children's mother.
Police say Fernando assaulted Diaz and threatened to kill one of the children before he left with both kids in a tan four-door car with a partial Missouri or Illinois license plate. Police believe another man and woman are also with him.
The children were later found safe in Fairmont City and reunited with their mother.
"It's the best feeling in the world. I was going crazy without them, not knowing where they were. Just so happy to have them back," said Diaz.
Police told Diaz that Marez-Carreas gave the kids to a woman and asked her to take them to a police station.
Fernando is described as 5’7”, weighing 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue tee shirt, black vest, dark blue jeans and champion shows. He also has tattoos of the children’s names on both arms.
