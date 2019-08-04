NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Police have arrested two men after a child accidentally shot himself late Saturday night in north St. Louis.
Just past 11 p.m., officers arrived at a home in the 5800 block of McArthur for a report of a 4-year-old boy shot. Once there, emergency crews transported the child to a nearby hospital.
Authorities learned the child found a gun and accidentally fired it. It is unknown where the child was struck.
The child is listed in critical condition, police say.
"I was devastated because I actually know the little boy, he speaks to me all the time," neighbor Nyoka Young said. "My grandkids play with him all the time."
A 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were taken into custody.
The Child Abuse Division is handling the ongoing investigation.
