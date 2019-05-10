BEL-RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Willie Mae Swink said she’s in the process of packing boxes to move out of her mold infested apartment.
"We can’t keep living like that," Swink said.
She’s one of a few who are still living at the Springwood Apartment Complex in Bel-Ridge.
News 4 first exposed some of the problems last fall.
READ: Attorney General launches investigation into troubled St. Louis County apartment complex.
The complex is owned by T.E.H Reality based in Kansas City.
We saw structural defects, crumbling sidewalks and condemned signs posted of buildings.
READ: North County city to condemn apartment complex with dangerous living conditions.
"If I paid my rent and I’m living somewhere, I want what I paid for," resident Tiny Anderson said.
Residents said they’ve seen maintenance make minor improvements around the complex.
"They have been fixing them but it’s been taking some time, there’s even been a few people moving in," Anderson said.
Residents witnessed a major setback this week when they received a letter earlier this week from Missouri American Water saying property managers haven’t paid their water bill, leaving them to turn their water off in three days.
"That’s got me upset I had to go to the hospital, my blood pressure went up so high,” Swink said.
News 4 went by the front office Friday to speak with management, no one responded.
A spokesperson told News 4 in February they were in talks with city officials for long term plans for improvements.
We found T.E.H. Reality and Bel-Ridge City Officials met during a closed door meeting on Tuesday.
Eighty percent of the complex is vacant because of condemned buildings.
News 4 reached out to officials with the City of Bel-Ridge. We are awaiting a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.