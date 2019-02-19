ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Candace King has a long road to recovery after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing Gravois Boulevard last month.
"I'm hoping to be back to work by within another two to three months," said King.
King says it was around 11:30 p.m. on January 21 when she was crossing the street near the intersection of Gravois and Grand, to get to a Walgreens store. She said she walked to the middle of the street and then made sure no cars were coming before she continued.
"I get about three steps across and then wham. After that I don't remember nothing,” said King.
King suffered a concussion, as well as five fractured ribs, a broken tailbone, two fractures to her left pelvis, two fractures of her left leg and a crushed thumb. She spent 10 days at Saint Louis University Hospital.
Her boss at the restaurant where she works and loyal customers have helped bolster her spirits.
"The whole time I was in the hospital I had a parade of my customers coming to check on me,” said King.
At the hospital, King realized she had $150 in rent money missing from her purse, along with her ID and debit card. She said her wedding band and a wedding band that had belonged to her father that she wore, were also gone. She believes someone robbed her while she was passed out in the street.
Police said they only found one witness to interview and were unable to find surveillance video to help identify the car that hit King. Police told News 4 that the investigation is still ongoing but King’s frustrated that she’s heard of no arrests or any updates from police.
"I want to know why and who did this," she said.
King doesn’t have any insurance and her recovery will be long and slow. So friends have set up a GoFundMe account to help with medical bills.
