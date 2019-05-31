ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – News 4’s Laura Hettiger is looking for the owner of an adorable unicorn!
The traffic anchor and Great Day St. Louis host found the stuffed animal in the Clayton area earlier in the week.
After a quick trip to the washer and dryer, Hettiger said the unicorn was looking pretty good but appears to have lost an eye. She also said one of the arms could use some mending but with a little TLC it should be okay.
If you can help get the stuffed animal home, contact Hettiger through her Facebook page!
