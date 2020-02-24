LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 22: Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at a caucus day watch party at The Springs Reserve February 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nevada held its first-in-the-West caucuses today, following four days of in-person early voting, becoming the third state in the nation to vote in the Democratic presidential nominating process. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)