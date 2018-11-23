EAST ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) - It’s been almost eight years since Truman Lee Smith, of Irondale, was shot and killed in East St. Louis.
His parents, Jeanette and Truman, said their son was making a delivery on February 17, 2011 at Fresh Warehousing on McCasland Avenue when he was apparently robbed, shot and killed.
The Marine veteran worked for E & K Truck Services out of St. Clair, Missouri. Since his death, Smith’s mother said there have been no new leads or arrests.
“I don’t want his case put on the shelf and forgotten about, I want them to remember his name," said Jeanette Smith.
Smith’s parents said they visit Truman Lee’s grave site at least three times each week. Every month on the 17th, Jeanette said she calls Illinois State Police to remind investigators of her son’s case and find out where the case stands
“We would just like to have answers, it’s not going to bring him back but at least we’ll have answers," she said.
Truman Lee’s mother said former East St. Louis Police Officer, Orlando Ward was initially leading the investigation.
In 2014, News 4 reported Ward was sentenced to five years in federal prison for selling law enforcement information to who he thought were drug dealers.
“Instantly oh my gosh! All these murder and drug cases he was on, what will happen to them?," she continued.
News 4 reached out to Illinois State Police to find out where the investigation stands, but is still waiting to hear back.
Truman Lee’s parents said they won’ stop searching for answers until their son’s case is solved.
