CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS/CBS NEWSPATH) – Trevor Smith loves his elephants, but when the family returned from vacation last weekend the 4-year-old’s favorite statues were missing from their front yard.
“I want my ellie,” pleaded Trevor, who is on the autism spectrum. His mom, Jessica said he has been “moping around” after discovering the six statues were stolen.
“It really hurt seeing him actually crying for his elephants and saying that his elephants love him, miss him, is crying and looking for him that is really what broke our hearts,” said Jessica.
Instead of reporting the theft to police, Jessica took to Facebook in hopes of getting her son’s favorite statues returned.
"He plays on them all the time, usually it calms him down if he's having a bad day and he just grabs one of his elephants whether it be the one that I am holding here or one of the other ones that he's got inside,” she said. "In his eyes they're more like his friends even though he has real friends they're like his favorite."
Jessica said Trevor’s having a hard time without the statues. She hopes someone will do the right thing and return them.
"At this point to get sleep or rest whatever, just to bring them back no questions just so my little boy can be happy again and be his normal little self,” requested Jessica.
