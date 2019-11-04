ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis woman is asking the public's help to find her car after she says someone stole it from the side of the highway.
Donnesha Williams had a flat tire while driving in the southbound lanes of I-55 near the Loughborough exit on October 27. She pulled the car to the shoulder and had her husband go pick her up.
The next morning, her husband went to get the 2006 silver Pontiac but it wasn't where they left it the night before.
"He called me like your car not on the highway," Williams said. "I'm thinking he like tripping, it's got to be on the highway."
News 4 checked with St. Louis police to see if the car was in the city's tow lot but it wasn't. News 4 also checked with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Transportation.
No records indicated having the car towed. Williams filed a stolen vehicle report with the police.
"I want my car back," Williams said. "But I already know my car probably scrapped down somewhere in a junkyard."
A tow truck driver told News 4 Williams' car is probably stolen. He said cars get snatched off of highways more often than people realize.
He said unscrupulous salvage yards will accept the vehicle with a bogus bill of sale.
Williams said her rent money was in the car when it was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.