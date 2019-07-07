TOWER GROVE SOUTH, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The search for answers continues one year after an IMO's delivery driver was shot on the job in Tower Grove South and later killed.

Family and friends of David (Dave) Matthews will gather Sunday pleading for his killer to come forward. Matthews wad killed on the Fourth of July in 2018.

Matthews was shot twice in the neck while heading back to his car after delivering pizza. The 31-year-old died a few days later in the hospital.

"I want the guy caught. I want justice," Matthews mother Patricia McDonnold said. "I actually would like to sit down and talk to him, I doubt he cares but I want him to know what he did to me."

A vigil is planned for tonight at 8:30 p.m. at Three Monkeys in Tower Grove South.

There is a $43,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest.