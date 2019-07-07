TOWER GROVE SOUTH, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The search for answers continues one year after an IMO's delivery driver was shot on the job in Tower Grove South and later died.

Family and friends of David (Dave) Matthews gathered Sunday at Three Monkeys in Tower Grove South pleading for his killer to come forward. Matthews was killed on the Fourth of July in 2018.

"My life hasn’t been the same, there hasn’t been a happy moment that’s been truly happy since this happened," Matthews' mother Patricia McDonnold said.

Matthews was shot twice in the neck after delivering a pizza on Potomac. The 31-year-old died four days later in the hospital after he suffered a stroke.

Through vigils like Sunday's, the family hopes to keep his memory alive but a year later, loved ones still have questions for his killed.

"I want the guy caught. I want justice," McDonnold said. "I actually would like to sit down and talk to him, I doubt he cares but I want him to know what he did to me."

The family says there are no new leads in the police investigation.

"There’s got to be some movement, something. Some information," Matthews' sister Maria Knight said. "I just feel like it shouldn’t die out. We should continue to have and hold our families close."

There is a $43,100 reward for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest.