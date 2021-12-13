'I want justice to be served;' relatives believe mother is connected to 3-year-old's death

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The family of a 3-year-old boy is searching for answers after he died in south St. Louis on Friday.
Around 2:20 p.m., police say they received a call about a child hit by a car in the 2600 block of Rutger. Firefighters and paramedics found the the toddler, later identified by relatives as Emmanuel Ware, being carried by his mother, not conscious or breathing and with bruises all over his body.
He was taken to a hospital where he later died. None of the family has heard from Ware's mother, Shanice Moore, since Friday. Ware's relatives say they do not believe it was a hit-and-run as Moore has said.
"Emmanuel was a loving, fun-loving child, always happy," said his grandmother Wanda Lee.
Lee said her grandson just turned three in September.
"I got a phone call from Shanice stating that the baby had gotten hit," said Lee. "A human being should never be treated like that. No reason, and all I want is justice, that's all I want. I want justice to be served. It don't make no sense, it's senseless."
Lee and other family members tell News 4 they believe Moore has something to do with Ware's death.
"I just wanted my sister to tell us the truth. I feel like I will never know the truth," said Ware's aunt, Lawanda Moore. "Tell these investigators what happened, what you saw, what was going on. She kept her family in the dark. we didn't know what was going on. My sister painted a perfect picture."
Homicide and child abuse detectives are investigating, police say. News 4 reached out to Shanice Moore for comment and have not heard back. News 4 also reached out to police to see if any arrests have been made, but have yet to hear back.
