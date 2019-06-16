ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For two decades, Jason Coleman has received just about every Father’s Day gift in the books.
“To be a father is the most important role I’ve ever had to play in my life,” Coleman said.
But this year, the father of four is asking for something else.
“I just want the crime to stop in St. Louis,” Coleman said. “I want families to stop hurting.”
Coleman has helped post signs calling for a 24-hour ceasefire on Father’s Day. Sunday morning, he woke up learning seven people were shot in the city in about an hour.
“It never stops, you go to bed, you wake up it never ceases,” Coleman said.
Coleman said he will never stop fighting for an end to gun violence. A tragedy which touched him personally as a teenager.
“Losing my uncle at 14 and looking back and seeing the heartbreak that has happened, it’s still hard to get over,” Coleman said.
While he didn't get his Father's Day wish this year Coleman hopes his initiative opens a bigger conversation. One of love and peace in the St. Louis community.
“Just one day we’re asking for no violence in the City of St. Louis,” Coleman said. “Let’s find a medium we can meet at.”
