ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 78-year-old woman was nearly carjacked in the parking lot of a south City gym Wednesday, and she believes the teens who surrounded her attacked someone else two days later.
The woman, who requested anonymity, said she was in the parking lot of the Carondelet YMCA around 9 a.m. when a group of teenagers approached her and surrounded her.
“I think I was stunned, I just didn't know what was going on,” she said. “I thought, ‘Is this happening to me?”
She was blocked in, trapped between two cars, and the teens demanded her car keys.
“I said, ‘What did you say?’ And he said, ‘Give me your keys,’ and I said ‘No.’ I don't know why I said no. I guess it was the wrong thing to say.
Seconds later, she said someone nearby rushed over to help.
The teens ran away without her keys or car.
Over the weekend, the woman saw the News 4 story about another attempted carjacking that happened two days after hers, less than two miles away. That crime was captured on video.
She wonders if the teens in the surveillance video are the same ones who surrounded her near her car.
“It looks just like they look when they took off from where I was,” she said.
Carjackings are down in the Carondelet neighborhood. Police report eight this time in 2018, compared to three so far this year.
For now, the woman said she's still sticking to her daily routine but is second-guessing her sense of security
“I've never truly been scared and I don't want to be,” she said. “It takes away your freedom to do what you've been doing all your life.”
News 4 has reached out to police and the YMCA to see if they have any video.
In this case, the victim didn't give up her keys, but police said it's always a good idea to give up your belongings and call 911.
