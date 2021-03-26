SEATTLE (CBS NEWSPATH) -- A streak of light in the night sky over much of the Pacific Northwest Thursday spurred plenty of speculation among earthlings. Turns out its origin was apparently very earthly: space junk re-entering the atmosphere.
“I’ve never seen anything like that before in my life,” one onlooker was captured on video exclaiming.
The National Weather Service Seattle office tweeted the likely explanation, saying, "While we await further confirmation on the details, here's the unofficial information we have so far. The widely reported bright objects in the sky were the debris from a Falcon 9 rocket 2nd stage that did not successfully have a deorbit burn."
Meanwhile, astronomer Jonathan McDowell tweeted it was from a March 4 SpaceX launch of Starlink satellites.
