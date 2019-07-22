UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Flash flooding caused evacuations at a University City apartment Monday morning.
Around 6 a.m., heavy rain caused the River Des Peres near the 1200 block of Westover Court and the 8000 block of Hafner Court to crest.
Ruth Tannenbaum, who lives in nearby apartments, told News 4 she was watching as the water started rising.”
“Water came up, over the creek and started getting the cars,” she said. “I saw the water rising. It’s happened before, I’ve lived here the past four years but nothing this bad.”
The rapidly rising water caused four feet of standing water at the Westover Court apartment complex. Officials said one foot of standing water entered the first-floor apartments.
First responders with the University City Fire and Police Departments helped evacuate residents and get them to safety. News 4’s Justin Andrews spoke to a resident who said he had to rip his window screen out in order to climb out of the window to safety.
“I was getting ready to go to work, ready to walk out the door and water was coming from under the counter, cabinets and such,” said Betty Johnson, another apartment complex resident.
While residents were being evacuated, the water rapidly receded.
All evacuees were transported to a temporary shelter and the American Red Cross was contacted for disaster relief.
