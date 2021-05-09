NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - On Mother's Day, Rashanda Washington is calling for change following the death of her 19-year-old son Rashad Taylor.

According to investigators, Taylor was found shot to death near Beckett Park in the Lewis Place neighborhood on May 1. Washington said she hasn’t been the same since.

“This has been a horrible day for me, I haven’t been able to eat, sleep, my heart has been racing constantly, my blood pressure has been through the roof,” Washington said. “It’s just been horrible, I’ve been crying all day just sad, a sad day for me, the first Mother’s Day without my son.”

Washington said her son was staying with his grandmother the night of May 1. She said police haven’t revealed a motive or confirmed suspect in the shooting.

“I just dropped to the floor and started screaming, it was so devastating to me,” Washington said.

News 4 uncovered this is one of nearly 70 homicides in the City of St. Louis so far this year. In 2020, the police department reported 263 homicides and in 2019 there were 194 homicides. Washington said one death is too many.

“I don’t want to hear of another black male, or black female of any race on the news being murdered – St. Louis, there’s just so much hatred,” Washington said.

The single mother of five children said her oldest was caring, compassionate and constantly looking out for others. Taylor’s death comes 11 days after Washington said she lost her father to throat cancer.

“Our family has had so many major blows, in a short period of time, it’s financially hard for me and losing my dad, I haven’t had a chance to fully grieve. Now, I am grieving my son,” Washington said.

As she continues to grieve, Washington said she is motivated to make a difference. She is calling on city leaders to crack down on gun violence and provide additional resources for teenagers and young adults to keep them out of harms way. She doesn’t want another parent to experience her same grief.

“I don’t wish this on nobody this is the worst pain ever,” Washington said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information in this case to call St. Louis City’s Homicide Division at (314) 444-5371 or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

If you’d like to help Washington with funeral expenses for her son, they have created a GoFundMe page.