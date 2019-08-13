ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - It was a routine trip to a neighbor’s house that ended in gunfire, 7-year-old Xavier Usanga was killed.
“I heard gunshots. I ran to the front and I heard a screech,” said Ifiok Usanga, Xavier’s father.
Ifiok Usanga says he was inside his home when he heard his children screaming for their lives in an alley.
“I ran to the back porch and she’s covered in blood, they shot my baby,” said Usanga.
Xavier’s parents told News 4 the children were walking down an alley in the 3500 block of N. 14th Street from a friend’s house when somehow, they got caught in the middle of a gunfight.
Xavier was shot and a bullet grazed his 10-year-old sister, who tried saving his life.
“I tried to do CPR,” said Trinity Usanga, Xavier’s sister.
Police say an 18-year-old boy was also shot. Right now, authorities are not saying if that teen knew Xavier and his sister.
“They were shooting at each other, they had no regard for the kids at all,” said Ifiok Usanga.
Xavier was the only boy, the youngest of six siblings in his family.
Police have not released any suspect description.
