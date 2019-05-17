ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A car left a gaping hole in a South City building overnight.
The car crashed into a building on Texas at Utah.
News 4 spoke with a woman who said she was sleeping in her apartment right above where the crash happened.
“I heard a loud impact, I thought it was an earthquake. I woke up, figured out a few moments later somebody had actually run into the wall,” she said.
There were no serious injuries reported.
