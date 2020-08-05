(KMOV.com) — The St. Louis Cardinals have dealt with a lot over the past week.
After suffering a two-game sweep at the hands of the Twins in Minnesota last Tuesday and Wednesday, the team flew into Milwaukee expecting to play a weekend series against the Brewers beginning Friday. That, of course, never materialized.
The Cardinals were quarantined in their team hotel in Milwaukee for close to a week after positive cases of COVID-19 were found to have made their way through the organization's traveling party. In total, seven players and six other staff members tested positive for COVID-19 during a week that saw seven of the team's games postponed, along with an upcoming trip to Iowa for the 'Field of Dreams' game getting canceled.
While the Cardinals were forced to isolate in their hotel rooms, the baseball world sought answers. People wanted to know how the Cardinals, much like the Miami Marlins days earlier, had become a rare example of a double-digit surge in positive cases among North American professional sports teams this summer. As folks grasped for explanations, rumors and unsubstantiated reports began to surface that several Cardinals players had visited a casino, contributing to the outbreak among the team.
Earlier this week, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak addressed those rumors, saying "I have no factual reason to believe that is true, and I have not seen any proof of that. If someone was at a casino, though, that would be disappointing."
As the Cardinals got back to the field Wednesday with a workout at Busch Stadium, St. Louis Manager Mike Shildt had his first Zoom press availability in several days, and offered his explanation for how the Cardinals came to be stricken by the virus over the past week.
Before answering a question about the team's plans to fine-tune their protocols as they get back to baseball activities, Shildt asked for a moment to gather his thoughts, recognizing the importance in the sincerity and clarity of the words he was about to speak.
"Clearly, something happened that allowed this to get into our space," Mike Shildt said Wednesday. "I take exception with the reports. And I can't say that everybody was ultra-responsible at every single wake and turn, but I can tell you this—this is a responsible group. My understanding is, how it got in was from an outside source. Not anybody in our group going out and doing anything—I think reports of that are pretty irresponsible, quite honestly. The fact of the matter is, somebody got it, asymptomatic, brought it into the clubhouse.
"As far as the protocols go, we'll continue to be diligent. Again, this is a virus that almost five million people have in our country and is a reason the world has shut down. This thing is stealthy, this thing moves quick and it is clearly nasty."
Expressing disappointment in the way his team has been portrayed by some of the recent rumors, Shildt offered a personal viewpoint into the exasperating nature of the virus—the way it can latch onto even those who are careful to avoid it.
"It's been surprising to me the fact that it was able to spread with people that are—you know, I don't know what more some people could have done," Shildt said. "I don't know entirely what everybody did at every waking moment. But I know the people that are involved and they're very responsible people. I witnessed the behavior of responsibility. I know people were diligent about what they were doing at the ballpark and the protocols in place there. And I'm pretty comfortable people were diligent away from the ballpark. There's a reason, again, that this country has dealt with this thing. Because it's clearly nasty. I'm sure people will pass judgment on it but I would hope for some empathy for what's going on with the players and I appreciate the fact that this group was responsible.
"If we had done something that was careless or overly negligent, I'd be the first to say, hey, we were negligent or irresponsible. But I can also defend what I know and defend what I see. And stand up for our guys and their integrity, how they go about things."
Shildt said that moving forward, diligence would remain critical for the Cardinals in ensuring all protocols are met. The team has held internal conversations to discuss ways in which the team could amend some of their protocols to ensure the safety of its members. One factor mentioned by Shildt Wednesday was how the team will stress that any players who aren't in the lineup on a given day will not be permitted in the dugout during the game. Additionally, there will be further reminders that high-fives and physical contact of any kind simply cannot take place during games.
"We'll take it to even that next level to where, candidly, we probably won't even interact at all at any point, way, shape or form," Shildt said. "You talk about going from a sterile environment to a—if it's such a thing—an uber-sterile environment where there's virtually little interaction at all.
"If that's what it takes, that's what this group is committed to doing."
