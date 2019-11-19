MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman jumped into action after noticing a fire at her Maplewood apartment complex overnight.
Sara Mahelona was just getting back to the complex on Cambridge Avenue off of Big Bend when she saw the fire.
“[The first thing that went through my mind was] I need to get these kids and people out of the building,” she said. “To tell you the truth, there was smoke going inside my lungs, it was hard to breathe but other than that I still got everybody out.”
Investigators believe the fire started with a car fire in the garage underneath the complex. What caused the car to catch fire is still under investigation.
The complex’s residents will have to stay somewhere else because the fire damaged the building’s electrical system.
