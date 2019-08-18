ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Days into the new school year, a family is searching for answers in the death of their 16-year-old son. His death marks the 11th child or teenager fatally shot in St. Louis this summer.
St. Louis City Police found Jason Eberhart shot multiple times in a parking lot in the Carr Square neighborhood Sunday morning.
Police said an 18-year-old was also shot and hurt. It happened around 2 a.m. in the 1300 block of Hogan.
Charles Shelton said he woke up to a phone call Sunday morning with the news that his cousin Eberhart was killed. He was devastated to learn his mentee and young cousin was the latest victim of gun violence. He said people lost their respect for life.
"[Jason] was in the wrong place at the wrong time," Shelton said. "It's one of those situations where [I] wish I could have made a difference."
Shelton said his cousin was a high school junior and aspiring NFL player. He described Eberhart as energetic and full of potential.
"He was outgoing, he had a smile that would capture the world," Shelton said.
According to police data obtained by News 4, there have been 123 homicides in the city so far this year.
"I see the pain that our families are going through," Shelton said. "I see the anguish that our families are going through."
For decades, Shelton has been mentoring teens and young men through his program, Teens of Tomorrow. The local organization works to give teens the skills to lead a successful life. He's been helping others but says now he can tell them, "I understand what you're going through."
"Today was the first day I actually went to the Medical Examiner's," Shelton said. "I've never been that close upon something."
The medical examiner only allowed two people inside to identify the body. Shelton stayed outside and said "there's nothing like seeing your two younger cousins walk outside with their heads held low."
As police search for a suspect, Shelton is using his personal tragedy to fuel his mission to help others.
"If we're going to make a change then the change has to start on these front porches and in these living rooms," Shelton said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
