ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A South St. Louis City couple is facing an uphill battle after nearly $100,000 in tools and equipment were stolen from their business.
Jerre and Johan Parsons own Shade-Guard, a company that makes shades and awnings for parks, businesses and restaurants throughout the St. Louis area.
Their work is showcased on the patio at Vin De Set off Chouteau and Retreat Gastro Pub in the Central West End.
The Parsons said sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning, someone cut the locks to their workshop at the corner of Tholozan and Bent and drove off with their trailer. The thieves stole three augers, a concrete mixer, and gator utility vehicle, among other items.
"I screamed and cried," Jerre Parsons said. “To realize that has all been taken from us, out of our will, not under our control is ... I can’t even speak about it."
In January, the Parsons said their work truck was stolen from their home in South City. They found it ripped apart about 24 hours later.
“When they stole my truck, that was a big upset because this is our bread and butter and same here it’s our bread and butter,” Johan Parsons said.
Right now, the couple is renting equipment to finish current projects.
They stress they are determined to serve customers with the best quality product, even though they’re facing a major setback.
The two said they have surveillance cameras but they weren’t working properly at the time. They are asking neighbors with surveillance cameras to call them.
“I’m sick and tired of people taking what doesn’t belong to them,” Johan Parsons said.
