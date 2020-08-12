ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Keshia Finch says she remembers almost everything that happened on the night of June 22.
Finch and her best friend Kimberly Penton were inside an Applebee's on St. Charles Rock Road. Around 9:30 p.m., a man named Courtney Demond Washington opened fire in the restaurant.
Finch and Penton were waiting for their check.
“Someone tapped me on the shoulder and when I went to look, that's when I was shot,” she said.
Finch blacked out for a minute and woke up to find Penton slumped over in their booth. Someone nearby confirmed her best friend, a mother of two, was killed.
Fearful the shooter was still inside the restaurant, Finch says she played dead for several minutes until the paramedics arrived.
“When they said he was still in there I pretended to be dead just in case he came back, he would already think I was dead,” he said.
Paramedics rushed finch to Mercy Hospital. Her family said the bullet hit her neck, barely missing her spinal cord. She’s immobile from the waist down, but making progress every day.
Now, months later, prosecutors still cannot determine a motive for the shooting, which killed Penton and critically injured Finch and another woman, Arlydia Bufford.
Finch remains in a rehab hospital, undergoing three hours of therapy every day.
She's relying on her strength now more than ever, and is hopeful one day she'll walk again.
“I just take every day in stride,” she said. “You have your days. It's hard work because my condition is not just an easy condition.”
Those who know her say she's tackled every obstacle in life with strength, a skill that's been tested in the last two months as she grapples with the loss of her friend.
“He took my good friend away from me and that is something that just can't be forgiven,” she said through tears. “I am living it so it’s like who does that? Who just comes to a restaurant and shoots women?”
Despite the lack of answers, Finch is moving forward.
“God did not save my life for it to be in vain, so I just think that this is going to be a test and I think he has something greater for me,” she said.
Finch said support from friends and family is getting her through all of the long hours of therapy and nights in the hospital.
Known as her kickball team’s captain and an avid church volunteer, she has spent her life supporting others.
But now she’s relying on their support, and her sister Latonjia Roddy to help her heal.
“She’s been my rock and she went above and beyond to make sure that on days that I have bad days she makes sure that she communicates to me to know how important it is to just continue to fight,” Finch said.
She will need a lot of help going forward. For that, her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses.
