ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After years of courtship, months of maneuvering, and 10 days or so of intense, detailed negotiation, Nolan Arenado was finally introduced as the newest St. Louis Cardinal Tuesday.

“In the end, we got our man which is very exciting,” Cardinals Chairman Bill DeWitt Jr.

The star third baseman joined DeWitt Jr. and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak on a Zoom press conference with the media Tuesday morning, detailing the stressful process of decoupling him from the Colorado Rockies, as well as his excitement to find himself in St. Louis.

“You’re hearing that [the deal is] getting close, but you never knew. I didn’t want to jump the gun and get too excited, but once I heard it was done I was thrilled,” Arenado said. “I’m very excited to join this team.”

Arenado, 29, brings Gold Glove defense (eight of them so far) and an All-Star bat (five of those as well) with him to a team in need of both. He also, as he demonstrated Tuesday, brings with him a well-earned reputation as one of the game’s hardest workers and most-respected personalities.

That’s why the Cardinals, who for so long ached to see Arenado in the home dugout at Busch Stadium, used up barrels of ink to restructure his contract and hammer out a deal with the Rockies that the MLB would approve.

Its official: Cardinals trade for Nolan Arenado When John Mozeliak said earlier this winter that patience would be required for Cardinals fans this off-season, people didn't necessarily believe that their patience would eventually be rewarded to this magnitude.

“There’s some level of relief, some level of exhaustion, but we think it’s worth it,” Mozeliak said with a wry smile, his fatigue apparent even through a computer screen.

He detailed a process that had so many false starts and late-hour obstacles that he was nauseous at times waiting for the next roadblock; always remembering the previous instances this dance had come to a screeching halt.

That’s also likely why Arenado opened his presser by thanking both front offices and his agent, going out of his way to acknowledge the work done to move him across the country.

“They got to feel what it's to play 162 games right there,” he said with a laugh.

In the end he came to St. Louis in exchange for five Cardinals prospects, and follows in the footsteps of Matt Holliday, Mark McGwire, Scott Rolen, and other franchise-changing players the Redbirds acquired via trade.

“When you have an opportunity to get premium players from other clubs, for whatever reason, it’s incumbent upon us to bring them to St. Louis,” DeWitt said. “We have an obligation to bring [fans] the best team possible and the best players possible.”

It also didn’t hurt that the Rox sent $50 million along with Arenado, a cash capper that made this one of the best swaps in Cardinal franchise history. Arenado is well aware of that franchise history himself, waiving his no-trade clause for a chance to play for the Cards.

“I’ve always admired this organized from afar. I remember when I was a rookie, we went to St. Louis, and [then-Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki] was like, ‘Just watch how these guys play the game. You’re going to learn something.’ He was right about that,” Arenado said. “You know how good they are. The winning tradition, the history behind them, the great players that came through this organization. I admire just the way they’ve won consistently.”

And then there are the fans.

Whether St. Louis fans truly are the game’s greatest, or the reputation was so oft repeated that it became an accepted fact, players rarely pass through town without tipping their cap to the Redbird faithful. Arenado’s appreciation came with stories, though.

He remembered once when the Rockies came to town, the Busch Stadium announcer mistakenly said Colorado outfielder Charlie Blackmon’s at bat was his major league debut. He’d already had some MLB swings, but it was too late to correct the info- Cardinal fans were handing out a standing ovation.

“The fans are amazing. I remember going there playing, they have a lot of respect for good play,” Arenado said. “I remember making diving plays there, and they were clapping for me like it was a home game in Colorado.”

Now Cardinal fans will get a chance to cheer wholeheartedly for the perennial MVP-candidate for a full season. Arenado does have the option to opt out of the deal in 2021, and he’ll get another chance to do so the year after. While very few players with opt-outs actually exercise them, there’s always uncertainty for fans- and ownership- when that door is left open.

Arenado worked to put those concerns to rest Tuesday.

“I plan on sticking around,” he said. “I plan on staying here for a long time. That’s my goal."