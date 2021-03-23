ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Several current and former St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers testified Tuesday in the trial of three officers accused of assaulting an undercover officer during protests in 2017.

Steven Korte, Christopher Myers and Dustin Boone were indicted on a charge of deprivation of rights under the color of law. Korte also faces a charge of lying to the FBI and Myers faces an additional charge of destroying evidence. Luther Hall was arrested while working as an undercover officer during protests in 2017 following the acquittal of officer Jason Stockley. He previously testified that he was severely injured by uniformed officers even though we said he was complying with their commands.

FBI agent Uzoma Onwumere was a police officer in St. Louis in 2017 and was assigned to the protest. In a second day of testimony he said he saw Myers continue to strike Hall after Hall was placed in handcuffs. In other testimony, Sgt. Joseph Marcantano testified he was an officer assigned to the Civil Disturbance Unit and was nearby when Hall was arrested. He said he didn't see the arrest but afterward when he pulled down a neck gaiter that was around Hall's face, Marcantano got blood on his hands.

Marcantano also testified that he ran into Myers a couple of weeks later while they were putting gas in their patrol cars. He testified Myers said to him, "Have you heard anything? It's b______t, I only hit him twice. I didn't f___ him up."

During cross examination by defense attorney Scott Rosenblum, Marcantano admitted that he never reached out to the Internal Affairs Department to report what he knew.

Another former St. Louis police officer, Zachariah Foltz, testified in the afternoon. Under cross examination, he said he was nearby when Hall was arrested. Although he didn't see the arrest, Foltz testified that he didn't hear anyone scream or the sound of someone being thrown to the ground.

Hall sued the City of St. Louis in 2019 and earlier this year, reached a $5 million settlement with the city. All three defendants are being tried together. Defense attorneys told the judge they thought they'd be finished in time for the case to go to the jury on Friday.