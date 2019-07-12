ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- About 200 people honored a 16-year-old on Friday night during a candlelight vigil in St. Ann.
St. Louis County Police found Robert (RJ) Dorsey Jr. shot in the stomach outside a family member's house on Vegas Drive in South County on Wednesday.
All 200 supporters showed up wearing red, RJ's favorite color
"That should not have happened to him," RJ's father Robert Dorsey Sr. said. "My kid should be here."
RJ is the only boy out of the six children Dorsey has.
"I try to be strong for my daughters. But, it is really hard," Dorsey said. "I would have never thought, in a million years, I would have to bury one of my kids."
Dorsey said he's been spending his time reading old text messages from RJ, to keep his memory alive.
"I am hurt, man. I am hurt, man. I never thought pain like this existed."
Dorsey said his 6'6 son was following his dad's footsteps in playing basketball and he was a budding basketball star at Bayless High School.
"The big thing is i just want to know why?" Dorsey said. "Like, what did my kid do to anyone for them to do this to him?"
Dorsey's church released a statement following his death:
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Robert Dorsey, RJ, son of Bria Dorsey. Both RJ and Bria are very active members of the Faith Church family. He was an amazing son and friend to everyone he met. RJ will be remembered by his church family as kind hearted, gentle and humble. He volunteered in many departments with a heart for people. He loved helping and he loved people. Our hearts and prayers are with his family and all of those affected by this tragedy."
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family to help with funeral expenses.
