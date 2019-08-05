ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) -- Gun shops see a spike in business in the aftermath of mass shootings, according to former Lake Saint Louis police officer who owns the Ultimate Defense Firing Range and Training Center in St. Peters.
Paul Bastean said it doesn't usually happen right away, but rather a few days later.
"It takes them a day or two, sometimes three days to decide 'I need the ability to defend myself to match the level of force the bad guy has and right now I don't have that,'" Bastean said.
There's been a significant drop in manufacturers producing AR-15s, according to Bastean. He said the number dropped since the demand for the rifles is less because people who want them have already bought them.
Douglas Moore and his girlfriend, Krissy Langeneckert, went to a shooting range on Monday, a day after the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
He served in Afghanistan and was diagnosed with PTSD when he returned to the US.
"I come to the gun range [because] it brings back old memories, the old smells," Moore said. "[It] helps me suppress my own demons by shooting and having a good time at the range."
"I used to be very pro guns and I still am," Moore added. "The Second Amendment right gives us that freedom. But at the same time, there are things that need to be looked at. People shouldn't have fully automatic weapons and I know there are ways to make semi-automatic weapons fully and that needs to be looked into."
Bastean said society has to deal with the source of the problems that lead to the shootings. He believes there's a generation that doesn't know how to deal with conflict.
Privacy laws prevent access to mental health history for background checks. He believes those with mental health issues are being scapegoated in the aftermath of a shooting.
"It seems like every time somebody does something criminal with a firearm the immediate knee jerk reaction is 'let's figure out a way to take guns away form the law-abiding people,'" Bastean said. "And it's a solution that's frustrating because it isn't a solution at all."
