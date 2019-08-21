CEDAR HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Danielle Radtke fears the worst when her five-year-old son is dropped off by the school bus on a busy Cedar Hill Road.
“I’m worried that he’s going to get hit,” Radtke said.
Cars speed up and down Local Hillsboro Road during drop off times, she said, and her son has to cross one lane of traffic to get home.
In previous years, the school bus would pull into a certain driveway for a safe drop off, but she said that's not the case anymore.
Radtke said she reached out to the bus company to have them pull into the driveway again but said they told her that’s a decision made by the bus driver, not the company.
“They won’t even consider his safety at all,” she said.
News 4 reached out to the Northwest School District and found they contract their busing services to First Student. The district said they were unaware of the problem but that it is considered a safety hazard.
District leaders told News 4 they’ve reached out to First Student to find a solution to the problem.
“They need to make sure all the kids are safe,” Radtke said.
Radtke said school buses for both the middle and high schoolers pull into the driveway to drop off.
She hopes the same will happen for her son’s bus.
The district hopes to have a solution with First Student soon.
