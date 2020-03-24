DELLWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Patricia Carlson says she was stunned when she saw a Missouri American Water employee turning the water off to her home Tuesday morning.
“The most important thing is this virus, it’s a deadly virus. In a time like this, why would you guys ever turn someone’s water off?” said Carlson.
She says when she confronted the worker, he told her his records showed her property was listed has vacant.
“I’m very disturbed, I’m very confused, I’ve been crying all morning,” she said.
Carlson says six family members, including one who is receiving hospice care, are staying with her during this coronavirus 'stay-at-home' order.
Missouri American Water said the move to turn the water off was just a big misunderstanding.
Missouri American says in mid-March the previous owner cancelled their service and there was a miscommunication with the new owner of the property.
After News 4 brought this to their attention, a spokesperson said the utility is in the process of turning Carlson’s water back on.
Missouri American Water says they are not turning off water for delinquent accounts during this coronavirus say in.
They say this situation was a mishap and they’re looking into why the employee turned the water off after seeing that the home was occupied.
