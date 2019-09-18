SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Spanish Lake woman is searching for a new home after she said she was forced out of her apartment by a negligent management company.
Kenya Jones has lived at Windham Chase Apartments for nine years. The ownership group, T.E.H. Realty has been the center of multiple News 4 reports in the last few months. Tenants have complained of unlivable conditions and poor management, with their requests for help being ignored.
“You call corporate there’s no answer. You go to the leasing office they lock you out of it, they don’t even answer the phone, they’re screening the phone call,” Jones said.
Jones said she and her children have lived with structural and water damage, leaking ceilings, mice, and a host of other issues for months. She said her attempts to reach corporate and the local leasing office have been unsuccessful.
“They need to consider the tenants, it’s not about the money and you’re nickel-and-diming tenants and lying to them,” she said.
In July, St. Louis County Officials issued more than 15 violations at multiple buildings at the Windham Chase property. Property managers were given 30 days to make repairs, but the county said they didn’t comply in that time period.
Jones said she was advised by the county to withhold rent and write a certified letter to property managers requesting repairs be made within a certain time period. She said she never heard from anyone and was asked to leave her apartment by October 1.
“I am uprooting my children,” she said. “Moving is a lot, it’s expensive.”
News 4 has sent called and emailed T.E.H. Realty several times, with no response. We’ve also reached out to the county to find out what their next steps are but we are still waiting to hear back.
