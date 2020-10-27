(KMOV.com) – A man reportedly posted on Facebook shortly before killing his family in Texas.
According to police, 45-year-old James Olivares fatally shot his wife, Brandy Evett Olivares, 45, and his 18-year-old stepdaughter Sicilian Italease Ire Williams and the family’s two dogs before turning the gun on himself in an Irving residence.
People Magazine reports that James Olivares wrote “I’m sorry” in a Facebook post prior to the murders.
According to the outlet, one of the victims called 911 for help the same morning, appearing to pretend she was on the phone with her brother. Investigators said the call lasted less than a minute and the woman was trying to talk in code to the dispatcher. The dispatcher then sent officers to the home.
When officers arrived, the suspect was reportedly still alive and called out from inside the home, demanding a negotiator. Not long after, a gunshot was heard.
Investigators have not disclosed a motive.
