ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- R.L. Keller said a vehicle he bought to make everyday life events more special for his granddaughters is being targeted by St. Louis City.
"It’s my personal family vehicle, we go out in it , birthday outings," Keller said.
That’s why he said he’s frustrated he keeps getting hit with a barrage of parking tickets from the city.
The earliest one dates back to 2017.
"I’m not breaking a law," Keller said.
Keller said he took his parking tickets to court and a judge dismissed all of the tickets because he uses the vehicle at least once a week.
"If I was breaking a law, yes I can see I was wrong," Keller said.
Alderwoman Pam Boyd said Keller is breaking the law because the limo is considered a commercial vehicle.
"You can’t have commercial vehicles on the street," she said.
Boyd said they’re cracking down on derelict vehicles in the Walnut Park neighborhood.
Boyd said the problem can be solved by moving the limo.
However, Keller said city leaders should focus on bigger issues like illegal dumping.
"There are other issues that are really going on in Walnut Park, come on lets address that," Keller said.
