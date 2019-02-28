ST. CHARLES Co. Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Charles County community is coming together to help a 16-year-old who is battling cancer.
Two months ago, Charlie Jones was diagnosed with cancer.
“It sucks a lot,” said Jones.
The diagnosis came after the goalie fell at hockey camp. A tumor was discovered in his shoulder and doctors immediately started the process of fighting the cancer.
“He’s lucky. That’s weird to say but he’s a lucky kid in terms of that he doesn’t have something really great but he doesn’t have the worst version of it,” said Charlie’s mother Wendy Jones.
Charlie is a junior at Francis Howell North, and plays goalie on the school’s hockey team and for the St. Louis Rockets. Despite the diagnosis, he’s got an attitude similar to the one he has on the ice.
“I’m just kind of chill with it a lot of the time. I think that’s how they would describe me, chill. They’re freaking out while I’m like ‘What are we doing next?’ Charlie said.
The St. Charles County community wasted no time jumping in to help Charlie’s family. Shamrocks in St. Charles is one of several businesses helping Charlie fight cancer.
O’Fallon Brewery is another, donating portions from the sale of their Big Walt Lager, which is named after Blues’ great Keith Tkachuck.
The Jones family says it is grateful for the support. The Blues have taken notice, they invited Charlie and his parents to Enterprise Center for a game.
“Being a goalie, sometimes the eyes are all over you but not as much as this. I’m just thankful people are willing to help,” said Charlie.
Another fundraising night is being held at Shamrocks on March 24.
The good news is that Charlie is reacting well to the cancer treatments. His doctors and parents believe he’ll be able to make a return between the pipes next fall, in time for his senior season.
